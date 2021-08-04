2021 August 4 12:06

LORP fleet carried 670 000 tonnes of cargo since the start of this year shipping season

Currently, the shipping company deployed 193 of ships of total 270 000 dwt



Since the beginning of navigation in 2021, Lena United River Shipping Company (LORP) has transported 670 000 tonnes of cargo (750 mmt/km). The cargo types included 200 000 tonnes of bulk oil products, 470 000 tonnes carried by dry cargo ships (44% of the planned figures), the LORP’s press office said citing July performance figures announced at a conference call held Wednesday.



There are 193 cargo ships with a total 270 000 dwt are in operation now, including 132 dry bulk carriers and 61 oil tankers of the LORP fleet. This year’s navigation seson the LORP primary goal is to deliver goods to the clients in the Arctic regions. The shipping company plans to utilize this year in excess of 100 units of its fleet with a capacity of 180 000 tonnes to deliver 400 000 tonnes: 140 000 tonnes of bulk oil products in bulk and 260 000 tonnes of dry cargo. As of August 4, the inland fleet operator shipped 120 000 tonnes, of which 50 000 tonnes of bulk oil products and 70 000 tonnes of dry cargo (or 33% of the planned volume).



There were no accidents, labour violations in the reporting period across the LORP divisions. As of now, 71% of the crew members have been vaccinated, the divisions report said.



PAO Lena United River Shipping Company is the only transport company operating in the Arctic area of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). It transports freight and passengers along inland water ways and the sea routes. The company owns and operates a fleet of more than 350 units, including cargo ships, tugs, passenger and support vessels with the total capacity of 450,000 GT.