2021 August 4 10:09

Konecranes adds Wire Rope Monitoring to TRUCONNECT portfolio

TRUCONNECT ®Wire Rope Monitoring, the newest addition to Konecranes’ digital ecosystem, provides customers with real-time insight into the condition of a wire rope while avoiding shutdowns and operation interruptions. It supports Konecranes’ broader mission to provide smart technology and a digitally enabled customer experience to improve the safety, productivity and sustainability of operations.



Kukkola also noted the cost-saving benefits of Wire Rope Monitoring. When traditional magnetic non-destructive testing is performed to analyze the condition of the internal wires, a specialist has to perform the inspection and the crane has to be shut down for the day.



