2021 August 3 18:17

Iridium Connected® Viettel S-Tracking Vessel Monitoring System wins Top 10 Sao Khuê Award

Iridium Communications Inc. has announced that partner Viettel’s S-Tracking Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) is a winner of Vietnam’s prestigious Top 10 Sao Khuê Award for outstanding IT software products and services given by VINASA, the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association, according to the company's release.

The Viettel S-Tracking Vessel Monitoring System is a dual cellular and Iridium satellite system that allows users to track and monitor activities of vessels remotely. With Iridium satellite connectivity, S-Tracking ensures communication between fishermen on board with management agencies onshore, even in the most remote waters. This is particularly valuable for Fishery Monitoring Centers to ensure the traceability of their fleet’s catches.

The system also offers the ability to export reports on the vessel’s journey and logbook to eradicate Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported fishing (IUU). Additionally, it provides real-time alerts that provide automated reporting and improve search and rescue activities. S-Tracking is currently used by more than 3500 ships and boats in Vietnam.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

