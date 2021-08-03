2021 August 3 17:25

A subsidiary of KCC has signed a new Contract of Affreightment for its CLEANBU fleet with a major international charterer in the tanker market

A subsidiary of Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (“KCC”) has signed a new Contract of Affreightment for its CLEANBU fleet with a major international charterer in the tanker market. The contract for shipment of clean petroleum products (CPP) has a duration of one to three years commencing in Q3-2021 covering 1-1.5 vessel years tanker capacity during this period, according to the company's release.



About Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA:

KCC is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating nine CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers. KCC’s combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.