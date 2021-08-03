2021 August 3 16:24

Nigerian Chamber of Shipping becomes full ICS member

The Nigerian Chamber of Shipping has become a full member of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), according to ICS's release.



The Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, formed in 2002, has grown to not only represent the country’s domestic shipping industry but also all stakeholders in Nigerian maritime, including ship owners and operators, port and terminal operators, shipyard and dry dock owners service operators in the oil and gas sector.



Mr Isichei will represent the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping on the ICS Board. The Nigerian Chamber of Shipping has been an Associate Member of ICS since 2019.