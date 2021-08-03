2021 August 3 14:23

CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo bound for East Russia

CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge :

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin : From all origins except China, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong & Macau SAR

Destination : To Vladivostok & Vostochny, Russia

Cargo: Dry

Amount: USD 2,000 per container

Date of application: August 15th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice (September 5th, 2021 for US & territories, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, Panama, Uruguay, Paraguay & Ecuador)