2021 August 3 14:23
CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo bound for East Russia
CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge :
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From all origins except China, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong & Macau SAR
Destination : To Vladivostok & Vostochny, Russia
Cargo: Dry
Amount: USD 2,000 per container
Date of application: August 15th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice (September 5th, 2021 for US & territories, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, Panama, Uruguay, Paraguay & Ecuador)0 Links
