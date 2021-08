2021 August 3 13:12

CMA CGM announces THC for Novorossiysk, Russia import/export

CMA CGM has announced the following THC update in Novorossiysk, Russia:

Effective August 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice (September 1st, 2021 for US trades & territories):

Port: Novorossiysk, Russia

Perimeter: Import & Export

Cargo: Hazardous

Amounts: USD 330 per 20' | USD 370 per 40'

Payment: Prepaid/Collect