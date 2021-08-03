2021 August 3 12:22

Wärtsilä to provide efficient service support for Brazilian river tugs despite challenging operating conditions

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a seven-year long-term Optimised Maintenance Agreement to support the operations of two river pusher tugs operating in Northern Brazil, according to the company's release. The vessels are owned by Hidrovias do Brasil, a leader in South American river transportation. This agreement, the second of its type with Hidrovias, was signed in April, 2021.

The vessels operate with Wärtsilä 20 engines, often in shallow waters and remote locations. These challenging operating conditions make the planning and execution of maintenance procedures difficult. This agreement, therefore, allows the customer to focus on its core business knowing that the service level is efficient and the long-term costs fully predictable.

Included in the agreement are Wärtsilä’s Data-Driven Dynamic Maintenance Planning and Expert Insight innovations to deliver remote operational and technical support. The service also includes other important benefits, such as an insight to fuel efficiency, maximised uptime with maintenance being carried out on an ‘as-needed’ basis rather than according to a set number of operating hours, spare parts planning and coordination, and personnel training.

The earlier agreement with Hidrovias, signed in 2017, covers eight river pusher tugs operating in Paraguay.

Expert Insight is a digital service that has taken predictive maintenance to a new and higher level. It utilises artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to monitor equipment and systems in real-time. When anomalous behaviour is detected, it is flagged to specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres, allowing them to support the customer proactively with an appropriate resolution to the issue. In combination with Wärtsilä’s deep equipment expertise, the safety, reliability and efficiency of the equipment and/or systems installed are greatly enhanced.

Data-Driven Dynamic Maintenance Planning enables the fine-tuning of operating parameters and adjustments of maintenance intervals for main components. The service increases the uptime of assets and reduces lifecycle costs by optimising major overhaul intervals, without compromising operational reliability or engine efficiency.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.