2021 August 3 11:59

MOL to build series of 4 LNG-fueled car carriers

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has reached an agreement with Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co., Ltd. and Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. to build four 7,000-unit capacity car carriers using environment-friendly liquefied natural gas (LNG) as their main fuel, according to the company's release. Compared to conventional marine fuel oil, LNG is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) which is a greenhouse gas (GHG), by about 25-30%, sulfur oxide (SOx) by 100%, and nitrogen oxide (NOx) by about 85%. The vessels are slated for delivery in succession starting in 2024.

In June 2021, MOL established the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1" as a guide to achieving net zero GHG emissions by 2050.

It plans to launch about 90 LNG-fueled vessels by 2030, under its strategy calling for "Adoption of Clean Alternative Fuels" to achieve that target.

In addition to the LNG-fueled vessel projects that the MOL Group has been working on, we will promote the use of LNG-fuel for car carriers, starting with this decision.

MOL is accelerating its preparations for the launch of environment-friendly vessels using not only LNG fuel but also biofuels, which are reaching the practical application stage, while continuing to research the use of ammonia and other next-generation fuels.

It will make further efforts with the aim of becoming the company of choice for various stakeholders, by delivering a new value—zero-emission transport of cars.