2021 August 3 11:36

Finnlines announces adjustment of bunker surcharge in its own container traffic

Finnlines says the bunker surcharge will be adjusted with effect from 7 August, 2021. The surcharges until further notice:

Benelux, UK – Finland v.v. shipments

EUR 145 / 40' and 45' unit

EUR 73 / 20' unit

Spain – Finland v.v. shipments

EUR 174 / 40' and 45' unit

EUR 87 / 20' unit