2021 August 3 10:54

Baltiysky Zavod shipyard casts third one-piece propeller for Project MR-50 product tankers

Image source: USC

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has cast the third one-piece propeller for Project MR-50 product tankers, USC says in a press release.

After cooling, which is to take about several days, the product will be checked and then forwarded to the machine-tool use area.

It is the third one-piece propeller for Project MR-50 product tankers. In total, Baltic Shipyard will manufacture four all-cast bronze propellers with a diameter of 6.8 m for three Russian-built MR class product tankers

Baltic Shipyard has vast experience in manufacturing propellers with a full production cycle, which includes design, production of pattern equipment and castings, machining and static balancing of the finished product. Baltic Shipyard is the only enterprise in Russia that manufactures all-cast propellers with a diameter of more than 6 meters. To date, they are the largest one-piece-cast propellers ever made here. Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Baltiysky Zavod Shipyard (Baltic Shipyard) was established in 1856 and today is a 100% subsidiary of the state-owned conglomerate United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), established by order of the Russian Government. The shipyard specializes in the construction of Rank 1 surface crafts, ice class vessels with nuclear and diesel-electric propulsion, of nuclear floating energy units and floating distilling plants.