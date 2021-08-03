  The version for the print
  2021 August 3 10:30

    Tallink Grupp published its statistics for July 2021

    Tallink Grupp’s passenger transportation fell by 28%, cargo transportation – by 4.6%

    In July 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 444 112 passengers, which is a 28.0% decrease compared to July 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 4.6% to 27 766 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 26.7% to 86 665 units in the same comparison.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2021 were the following:

    July 2021

    July 2020

    Change

    Passengers

    444 112

    617 206

    -28.0%

    Finland - Sweden

    151 218

    158 933

    -4.9%

    Estonia - Finland

    255 054

    449 984

    -43.3%

    Estonia - Sweden

    37 840

    2 692

    1305.6%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    5 597

    -100.0%

    Cargo Units

    27 766

    29 108

    -4.6%

    Finland - Sweden

    4 876

    5 172

    -5.7%

    Estonia - Finland

    19 736

    21 047

    -6.2%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 154

    2 683

    17.5%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    206

    -100.0%

    Passenger Vehicles

    86 665

    118 167

    -26.7%

    Finland - Sweden

    18 719

    16 498

    13.5%

    Estonia - Finland

    63 666

    100 527

    -36.7%

    Estonia - Sweden

    4 280

    250

    1612.0%

    Latvia - Sweden

    0

    892

    -100.0%

    COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in July 2021.

    ESTONIA – FINLAND: July results reflect shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services. Additionally, cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated Helsinki-Mariehamn cruise service.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN: In addition to operations of Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route cruise ferry Baltic Queen started operating on the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 7 July.

    FINLAND – SWEDEN: In addition to the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, the Finland-Sweden segment statistics also reflect the Swedish domestic cruises with cruise ferry Silja Symphony. Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended.

    LATVIA – SWEDEN: Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.

