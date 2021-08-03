-
2021 August 3 10:30
Tallink Grupp published its statistics for July 2021
Tallink Grupp’s passenger transportation fell by 28%, cargo transportation – by 4.6%
In July 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 444 112 passengers, which is a 28.0% decrease compared to July 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 4.6% to 27 766 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 26.7% to 86 665 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2021 were the following:
July 2021
July 2020
Change
Passengers
444 112
617 206
-28.0%
Finland - Sweden
151 218
158 933
-4.9%
Estonia - Finland
255 054
449 984
-43.3%
Estonia - Sweden
37 840
2 692
1305.6%
Latvia - Sweden
0
5 597
-100.0%
Cargo Units
27 766
29 108
-4.6%
Finland - Sweden
4 876
5 172
-5.7%
Estonia - Finland
19 736
21 047
-6.2%
Estonia - Sweden
3 154
2 683
17.5%
Latvia - Sweden
0
206
-100.0%
Passenger Vehicles
86 665
118 167
-26.7%
Finland - Sweden
18 719
16 498
13.5%
Estonia - Finland
63 666
100 527
-36.7%
Estonia - Sweden
4 280
250
1612.0%
Latvia - Sweden
0
892
-100.0%
COVID-19 related travel restrictions were the key operational factor influencing the developments in July 2021.
ESTONIA – FINLAND: July results reflect shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services. Additionally, cruise ferry Silja Serenade operated Helsinki-Mariehamn cruise service.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN: In addition to operations of Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route cruise ferry Baltic Queen started operating on the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 7 July.
FINLAND – SWEDEN: In addition to the operation of the Turku-Stockholm route, the Finland-Sweden segment statistics also reflect the Swedish domestic cruises with cruise ferry Silja Symphony. Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route were suspended.
LATVIA – SWEDEN: Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
Другие новости по темам: Tallink Grupp