2021 August 3 08:58

MABUX: Global bunker prices may drop on Aug 03 following sharp decline on crude market yesterday

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

380 HSFO - USD/MT – 462.07 (+1.43)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 564.79 (+1.31)

MGO - USD/MT – 657.73 (+0.92)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, decreased slightly on August 03: 793.27 USD / MT (-0.34 USD). The LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the Port of Rotterdam by 198.27 (595 USD/MT as of 02 August), the difference in price compared to the day before decreased by $ 1.84 and dropped below $ 200 mark. LNG Bunker Indices are available on www. mabux.com.



As of August 02, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel was undervalued in all selected ports: minus $ 25 in Houston (minus $ 19 the day before), minus $ 32 (minus $ 27) in Fujairah, minus $ 36 (unchanged) in Rotterdam and minus $ 47 (minus $ 50) in Singapore. Minor changes of 380 HSFO’s underestimation margins have been registered across all selected ports.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all selected ports on August 02. The underestimation of VLSFO was minus $ 20 in Houston (minus $ 19 the day before), minus $ 46 (minus $ 47) in Fujairah, minus $ 46 (unchanged) in Singapore and minus $ 34 (minus $ 32) in Rotterdam. The underestimation changes were also minor.



On August 02, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS at all selected ports: in Houston - minus $ 34 (minus $ 29 the day before), in Rotterdam - minus $ 57 (minus $ 55), minus $ 79 (minus $ 77) in Singapore and minus $ 74 (minus $ 68) in Fujairah. The most significant change in MABUX DBP Index was registered in Fujairah (up $ 6).



We expect global bunker prices may drop today following sharp decline on crude market yesterday: 380 HSFO: minus 12-17 USD/MT, VLSFO minus 13-20 USD/MT, MGO LS - minus 12-18 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com