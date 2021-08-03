2021 August 3 09:23

Yaroslavsky Shipyard launches non-self-propelled dredging ship of Project RDB 66.42М

Image source: website of the Yaroslavl Region Government

On 2 August 2021, Yaroslavsky Shipyard launched a non-self-propelled dredging ship of Project RDB 66.42М. It is the first vessels of this type built by Yaroslavsky Shipyard, says press center of the Yaroslavl Region Government.

“The shipyard has a great technological, logistic and labour potential allowing for implementation of the most challenging projects, – said Maksim Avdeyev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Yaroslavl Region Government. – In July 2020, the shipyard launched an oil skimmer of Project Р2114. Last autumn it laid down two border guard ships of Gyuis design. The Crimea department of FSB Border Guard Service took delivery of the Balakava design ship, Project 10410, two seagoing tugs of Project 23470 were delivered to RF Defence Ministry.”

The new ship is intended for dredging at fairways, canals, harbours and other areas, excavation and transportation of soil by floating pipelines as well as dam construction. The vessel is equipped with a dredge pump, diesel generators and other facilities. Its length is over 65 meters, width – 12 meters, height – 3.4 meters, displacement – about 900 tonnes.

Upon completion of the trials, the ship will operate in Caspiysk. The shipyard will build two more units of this design for the Ministry of Defence.

PAO Yaroslavsky Shipbuilding Plant (Yaroslavsky Shipyard) is located in the central part of Russia on the Volga River. Estabished in 1920, the shipyard was incorporated in 1993. The company specializes in the construction of civil and naval ships with displacement of up to 3,000 tonnes and length of up to 75 meters.

Photos from the website of the Yaroslavl Region Government