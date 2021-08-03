2021 August 3 09:08

Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications gives the green light to Iridium services

Iridium Communications Inc. today announced that Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) has approved regulatory amendments necessary to allow for Japanese adoption of Iridium Certus® broadband, Iridium Controller–Pilot Data Link Communications (CPDLC) and other aeronautical services for aviation and Iridium’s Global Maritime Distress and Safety System service (GMDSS).

Over the past several years, Iridium has been working on regulatory amendments with the MIC to incorporate these services into the Japanese regulatory framework, while many other Iridium services have long been approved. Following all required processes of the regulatory amendments, Japanese flagged aircraft, ships and other customers can begin use of these Iridium services.

The Iridium Certus service for maritime and land mobile industries began in January 2019, however it was previously unavailable in Japan due to ongoing regulatory amendments. The MIC published the amendments in the government Gazette in late 2020, and Iridium partners may now obtain equipment certifications for their Iridium Connected® products.

Iridium Certus is the world’s most advanced L-band broadband solution, offering small-form-factor, cost-effective terminals, and truly global coverage. In the maritime industry, terminals include the Cobham SATCOM SAILOR 4300, Intellian C700 and Thales VesseLINK 700 and 200. Iridium Certus enables business applications like web browsing, email, voice calling and video chat functions as well as IoT and sensor data collection and transmission. It serves all market sectors, including commercial shipping, fishing, workboats, leisure and government. Iridium Certus maritime services are being provided by Arion Japan, KDDI, KVH, Kyoritsu Radio Service, Marlink and Satcom Global.

In the land mobile market, the Thales MissionLINK 700 and 200 offer Iridium Certus service for a variety of land applications including those supporting business continuity, public safety, and government organizations. These terminals can support both mobile and fixed-site applications and are ideal for field workforce management for fleets, remote asset control requiring IP connectivity, voice communications, and added redundancy for VSAT systems as a failover. Iridium Certus land services in Japan are being provided by Arion Japan, Kaigai Corporation and KDDI.

Iridium GMDSS service formally launched in late 2020 and uniquely combines Distress Alert, Safety Voice, and Maritime Safety Information (MSI) in one terminal, the Lars Thrane, LT-3100S. This service offers truly global connectivity including in Sea Area A4, for Japanese Flag vessels. Iridium GMDSS service is being provided in Japan by Arion Japan, Marlink and Satcom Global.



Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM.