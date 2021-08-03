  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 August 3 08:09

    The largest water-rail intermodal terminal of the Yangtze River starts operations

    At 9:30 a.m. on 1 August, Ying Yong (应勇), Secretary of the Hubei Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, announced that the operation of Wuhan Yangluo International Port Water-Rail Intermodal Container Transport Project commenced, according to COSCO SHIPPING Ports's release.

    On the day of the event, Wuhan Yangluo International Port Water-Rail Intermodal Container  Transport Project （CSP Wuhan Terminal）made an brand new appearance and welcomed  visitors from all directions. The new "COSCO SHIPPING Blue" cranes lined up and the  1140TEU ship " Han Hai No.2 " docked at No. 3 berth in the terminal operation area, fully  loaded with cargo. Driverless Container Vehicle (DCV) made a debut. The first batch of  containers assembled in the terminal railway operation area.

    The  integrated layout of port and rail station, one-stop transportation, customs inspection and  information sharing at the same yard developed by the project also demonstrated that CSP  Wuhan Terminal has opened a new chapter of “water-rail intermodal transport” along the  Yangtze River, which has built a modern logistics hub for the collection and distribution of  containers, making it more determined and capable of transforming and upgrading the ports  along the Yangtze River towards smart and green new ports.   

    Yangluo  International Port Water-Rail Intermodal Container Transport Project provides new opportunities for Wuhan  Port, Shanghai Port and COSCO SHIPPING to jointly build a core hub port in the middle  reaches of the Yangtze River. In the next step, the three parties will jointly promote the  formation of a co-port effect between Shanghai and Wuhan, and explore to establish an  empty box transfer center and feeder service center in Wuhan Port to further improve the  efficiency of connection and realize the "Shanghai and Wuhan Co-port" as soon as possible.     

    Yangluo  International Port Water-Rail Intermodal Container Transport Project connects the China-Europe Express train while connecting the river to the sea, enabling Wuhan, Hubei to  create the "onshore" and "sea" silk roads. According to the construction idea of “water-rail  connection, water-rail intermodal transportation, river-sea direct, river-side transportation,  port and city integration” proposed by Secretary Ying Yong, the project is committed to  building the largest water-rail intermodal transportat port in China.

    COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited hopes that Yangluo International Port will make every effort to  improve port functions and accelerate to 1 million TEU throughput capacity.

    The Yangluo International Port water-rail intermodal container transport project is constructed  and operated by CSP Wuhan Terminal. The total construction area of the project is about 852  mu, with a total investment of approximately RMB2.7 billion. It took only one year from the  start of construction on 1 August last year to the launch of operation of the port on 1 August  this year. The water depth of the terminal will maintain at 6.5 meters all year round and it is  planned to be fully completed in 2022, and meet the target in three years- boasting a  container throughput of 1 million TEU/year and water-rail intermodal transport capacity of  500,000 TEU/year, which is expected to significantly reduce the “last mile” logistics costs of  multimodal transport. The project is planned to be built into a modern logistics collection and  distribution center integrating the functions of terminal, container transport, logistics,   warehouse, storage yard, CFS, water-rail intermodal transport center, etc.  

    Here, it is not only water-rail intermodal transport. Here “smart port” technology is being  integrated with the largest water-rail intermodal transportation hub on the Yangtze River. The  gorgeous Driverless Container Vehicle (DCV) debuted on the site is co-developed by  COSCO SHIPPING Ports and Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle based on 5G and Beidou  navigation technology. It integrates five major systems including dispatching system and  these systems constitute the automatic system of ports’ horizontal transportation. The  positioning accuracy of DCV is ≤5cm, and the accuracy of one-time positioning is ≥90%. After  the DCVs are put into operation, it can achieve mixed operations with manned trucks.     

    Composed of “pure electric chassis + sensors” that could drive automatically with no cockpit  design, it is the DCV that connects the docks to the storage yard and the railway goods yard,  making automatic and intelligent horizontal transportation and vertical loading and unloading  at the port possible. CSP Wuhan Terminal fully leveraged on COSCO SHIPPING’s achievements in the  construction of smart port. Based on experience in the intelligent construction of CSP Abu  Dhabi Terminal and the pilot application experience of first 5G full-scene smart port at Xiamen  Oceangate Terminal, it realized the applications of technologies such as DCV, remote control  of rail cranes at railway and storage yards, shore crane smart tallying and intelligent gate  through the 5G network which covers the whole port area, building the first automatic  water-rail intermodal terminal on the Yangtze River. 

Другие новости по темам: COSCO SHIPPING Ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 August 3

18:17 Iridium Connected® Viettel S-Tracking Vessel Monitoring System wins Top 10 Sao Khuê Award
17:59 Lead passenger ship Meteor 120R of new generation launched in the Nizhny Novgorod Region
17:25 A subsidiary of KCC has signed a new Contract of Affreightment for its CLEANBU fleet with a major international charterer in the tanker market
16:47 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains permit for construction of its new handling facility
16:24 Nigerian Chamber of Shipping becomes full ICS member
15:22 Vard delivers “Le Commandant Charcot” to Ponant
15:00 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 7M’2021 fell by 30% YoY
14:41 Construction of new facilities to commence at Onezhsky Shipyard in autumn 2021 года
14:23 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo bound for East Russia
13:42 The Panama Canal resumes seasonal measures to protect migrating marine life
13:12 CMA CGM announces THC for Novorossiysk, Russia import/export
12:57 ABP’s Ports of Ipswich and Ayr enable wheat cargo to be shipped more sustainably
12:22 Wärtsilä to provide efficient service support for Brazilian river tugs despite challenging operating conditions
11:59 MOL to build series of 4 LNG-fueled car carriers
11:58 FESCO starts seasonal delivery of cargo from ports of China and the United States to Chukotka
11:36 Finnlines announces adjustment of bunker surcharge in its own container traffic
10:54 Baltiysky Zavod shipyard casts third one-piece propeller for Project MR-50 product tankers
10:30 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for July 2021
10:09 Maersk raises full-year guidance
09:57 Oil prices decrease amid coronavirus related restrictions
09:41 Baltic Dry Index as of August 2
09:23 Yaroslavsky Shipyard launches non-self-propelled dredging ship of Project RDB 66.42М
09:08 Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications gives the green light to Iridium services
08:58 MABUX: Global bunker prices may drop on Aug 03 following sharp decline on crude market yesterday
08:09 The largest water-rail intermodal terminal of the Yangtze River starts operations

2021 August 2

19:09 Seven dredging ships deployed for operation on Sea Canal in the Gulf of Ob
18:35 LR unveils key appointment for its Maritime Performance Services business
17:54 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic, West Med & Adriatic, East Med, Black Sea, North Africa & Morocco
17:46 LUKOIL announces new oil finding in Sayulita prospecting area of Block 10 offshore Mexico
17:30 CMA CGM has announced PSS for cargo from India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
17:28 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland & North Spain to Colombia Atlantic & Dominican Republic
17:27 Large hydrographic survey vessel of Project 23370G, Grigory Shadrin, launched in Murmansk
17:23 CMA CGM to launch a new Express Shuttle service linking East Asia to Russian Far East
17:05 Sri Lanka Ports Authority successfully reworks leaked chemical container on board
16:54 Rhenus Group plans to acquire the Polish freight forwarding and logistics company C. Hartwig
16:30 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg enhanced its environmental safety
16:03 Maersk’s digital logistics platform Twill increases its presence in Gdansk
15:38 Maersk launches new system notification for containers at BCT Gdynia port
15:14 FESCO dispatches its first full-length train with Korean cargo as part of the new Asia-Europe service
14:49 Diana Shipping announces signing of a supplemental agreement with Nordea Bank
14:38 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 25,045 pmt
13:59 Tallink Grupp to increase share capital and to conduct public offering of new shares
13:13 Seventh ship of Project RSD59, Valentin Smyslov, put into operation
12:30 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 4.5% in 7M’2021
12:05 Tuapse Sea Commercial Port increased its half-year throughput by 11.8%
10:52 Baltic Workboats delivers Patrol 22 WP model to Belgian Police
10:26 Aker Arctic representative to report on development of icebreakers effectivity at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA Exhibition zero day
10:04 Austal Australia delivers 12th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
09:58 Operations poised to begin at “Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Maritime Systems”
09:31 Oil prices decrease amid coronavirus concerns
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of July 30
08:49 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on Aug 02

2021 August 1

14:43 Siem Offshore secures contract from Seaway 7
13:22 NYK issues first transition bonds in Japan
12:37 Minerva Bunkering Partners with rise-x.io adding end to end workflow to the Advanced Delivery Platform (ADP)
11:04 Silversea Cruises officially names newest ship, Silver Moon, in Athens

2021 July 31

13:08 Ammpower Corp signs MOU to provide green ammonia energy solutions to Porto Central in Brazil
11:47 Tiel-Waardenburg dyke reinforcement awarded to Van Oord, Dura Vermeer and Ploegam
11:12 Holland America Line takes delivery of new cruise ship at Fincantieri's Marghera shipyard
10:56 IMI and CSM sign agreement for cooperation in various business areas