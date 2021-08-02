  The version for the print
    CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic, West Med & Adriatic, East Med, Black Sea, North Africa & Morocco

    CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:
     Origin : From the Middle East Gulf
     Destination : To all North European, Scandinavian & Polish, Baltic, West Mediterranean & Adriatic, East Mediterranean, Black Sea, North African & Moroccan ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)
     Cargo: Dry, Reefers, Special Equipment, NOR & SOC
     Amount USD 500 per container (all types)
     Date of application: August 15th, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice

