2021 August 2 17:54
CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic, West Med & Adriatic, East Med, Black Sea, North Africa & Morocco
CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:
Origin : From the Middle East Gulf
Destination : To all North European, Scandinavian & Polish, Baltic, West Mediterranean & Adriatic, East Mediterranean, Black Sea, North African & Moroccan ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)
Cargo: Dry, Reefers, Special Equipment, NOR & SOC
Amount USD 500 per container (all types)
Date of application: August 15th, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice
