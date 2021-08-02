-
2021 August 2 17:30
CMA CGM has announced PSS for cargo from India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge :
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From India
Destination : To North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic, Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black Sea, North Africa & Morocco
Cargo : Dry
Amounts USD 1,500 per container
Amounts USD 1,500 per container

Date of application: August 15th, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice
