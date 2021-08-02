2021 August 2 17:28

CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland & North Spain to Colombia Atlantic & Dominican Republic

CMA CGM informs of the following Peak Season Surcharge (applicable on short term agreements only):

Origin: From Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, France Atlantic, UK, Spain Atlantic (Gijon, Bilbao, Vigo)

Destination: To Colombia (Cartagena, Santa Marta, Barranquilla, Turbo) & Dominican Republic (Caucedo, Rio Haina)

Equipment: Standard, Specials (incl. IG/OOG), NOR & Reefer

Contract validity: short term only (quartery rates - 3 months max.)

Amount: EUR 450 per TEU

Date of application: September 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice