2021 August 2 17:23

CMA CGM to launch a new Express Shuttle service linking East Asia to Russian Far East

SSL Short Sea Lines Division has announced the launching of RUFEX 5, a new SHORT SEA INTRA FAR EAST weekly service, deployed between CHINA / SOUTH KOREA ↔ RUSSIAN FAR EAST starting as from this WEEK 30 ex China ports, according to CMA CGM's release.

This 4th operated Loop linking the ports of Shanghai, Qingdao, Busan and VOSTOCHNY completing our RUFEX Product [on top of current RUFEX 1 & 2 + JRX] is aiming at optimizing worldwide supply chain dynamics to/from Russia.

It will bring a consistent sustainable alternative to Russian hinterland flows using multimodal solutions via Russian Far East gateway with an additional frequency.



FLEET : 2 vessels x 1 410 TEU nominal average capacity (m/v "SONGA TIGER" 1,740 TEU + m/v "A HOUOU" 1,078 TEU)

ROTATION 14 DAYS: SHANGHAI / QINGDAO / VOSTOCHNY (RUVYP) / BUSAN / SHANGHAI

FREQUENCY : WEEKLY

OCEAN Transit Times: Shanghai to Vostochny in 6 DAYS | Qingdao to Vostochny in 4 DAYS | Vostochny to Busan in 1.5 DAY

PROFORMA BERTHING DAYS : Shanghai on Tuesday | Qingdao on Thursday | Vostochny on Tuesday | Busan on Saturday