2021 August 2 16:30

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg enhanced its environmental safety

Image source: Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg

Under its environment protection programme, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) has completed yet another phase of launching equipment dedicated for a safe handling of loose cargo.

The company has put into operation innovative FLEX-FLAP hoppers with an aspiration and dust suppression system. The technical specialists fitted the hoppers with wind protection screens and anemometers for an automatic transmission of wind direction data to the operation department. If wind speed exceeds 8 m/s, cargo handling is suspended until weather conditions are favorable again.

The company earlier put into operation a vacuum machine for cleaning berths during the handling operations. In the near time, SP SPb will put into operation a trailer-type cleaning machine. It also looks into purchasing additional dust protection and spray units.

Upgrading of environmental equipment is among other activities undertaken by the company to maintain environmental balance at the adjacent territories and ensure comfortable labour conditions.

Environmental monitoring is an essential part of the Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg’s ecological programme. Specialists of accredited laboratories conduct permanent monitoring of air quality involving 8 parameters and water quality involving 20 parameters. This year, SP SPb has increased the frequency of measurements to ensure daily monitoring of loose cargo handling. Absence of above-limit environmental footprint of the company’s activities is confirmed documentarily.

In 2022, SP SPb is set to launch a system for automatic control of acoustic load and air condition which will ensure earlier response of ecological services in case of excesses.