2021 August 2 18:35

LR unveils key appointment for its Maritime Performance Services business

Mark Warner has been appointed as the new Head of Marketing for Lloyd’s Register’s (LR) Maritime Performance Services (MPS) business, which brings together LR’s professional services, fleet management, fleet optimisation and its Maritime Training Academy, according to LR's release.

Reporting to Chief Marketing Officer Philippa Charlton, Mark will drive the marketing strategy for the MPS business, positioning LR as a trusted advisor to clients across the maritime industry, helping them safely, sustainably and efficiently transition through the regulatory, societal and technical challenges in the years ahead.

Joining LR from satellite company Inmarsat, Mark has spent the last five years as Senior Director of Marketing and Public Relations. Over the last 20 years, Mark has amassed a wealth of experience in the maritime industry working for companies such as ShipServ and Informa. He also holds an MSc in International Logistics and a BSc in Maritime Business & Law. While at the University of Plymouth, Mark served five years in the Royal Naval Reserve.