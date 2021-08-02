2021 August 2 15:14

FESCO dispatches its first full-length train with Korean cargo as part of the new Asia-Europe service

Within the frames of developing the FESCO Trans Baltic Bridge (FTBB) rapid transit cargo delivery service FESCO Transportation Group has sent its first full-length container train with cargo from the Republic of Korea to Europe, FESCO says in a press release.

62 forty-foot containers with various equipment, including lighting, and solar panels were dispatched by the regular FESCO sea line from Busan to Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, part of FESCO). An accelerated container train was formed from them and sent to St. Petersburg on July 29, and then the containers will be delivered by sea service of the Group to ports of Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.



Estimated transit time of the delivery is about 30 days, which is 10-14 days faster than the alternative route via the Suez Canal.



FESCO is actively developing the line of intermodal transit services from countries of the Asia-Pacific Region (APR) to Europe via Russia. In addition to the regular Trans-Siberian LandBridge service which the Group implements in partnership with RZD Logistics, in 2021 the FTBB service was launched with dispatch route: APR countries – CPV – port of St. Petersburg – European countries.