Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 25,045 pmt

    Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between July 26 and July 30 rose by RUB 631 and totaled RUB 25,045 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

    The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

    North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 960 to RUB 22,850 pmt;

    Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 923 to RUB 24,063 pmt;

    Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 73 to RUB 23,068 pmt;

    Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 26,850 pmt;

    Siberian Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,934 to RUB 27,424 pmt;

    Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,410 to RUB 33,110 pmt.

