2021 August 2 13:13

Seventh ship of Project RSD59, Valentin Smyslov, put into operation

Image source: Marine Engineering Bureau Astrol was ordered by State Transport Leasing Company

The seventh multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 intended for Astrol, Valentin Smyslov (hull No 5912), has been delivered, says Marine Engineering Bureau, the ship designer.

The ship was ordered by State Transport Leasing Company with shipping company Astrol as a leaseholder.

The construction of 18 vessels of RSD59 series is underway at Okskaya Shipyard. The first five will be delivered to Petrotrans, the next ten – to Astrol with the new contract signed for three more ships for Idel. The first ten vessels have already been put into operation.

The RSD59 series vessels are being built to Volgo-Don Max class and have the maximum possible dimensions to transit the Volga-Don Canal.

The RSD59 series vessels were designed for transportation of break bulk, bulk, container, timber, grain and oversize cargo, dangerous goods (Classes 1.4S, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.1, 8, 9 IMDG Code and BC Code’s Appendix B in the Caspian Sea, in the Mediterranean, Black, Baltic, White, North Seas, including sailings around Europe and to the Irish Sea in winter season.

The new series is a successor of RSD49 design which had three holds. RSD59 ships with extra full hull forms have a unique second hold, the largest among Volgo-Don Max ships.

The vessel’s class notation is КМ Ice2(hull; power) R2 АUT1-ICS BWM(T) CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1,2) DG (bulk, pack) of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping which meets all the requirements of international conventions in force at the time of the vessel's laying.



Deadweight in the sea with draft of 4.706 m – 8,144 t; Deadweight in river with draft of 3.60 m – 5,320 t. The maximum length is 141.0 m, the overall width is 16.98 m, depth is 6.00 m. The capacity of cargo holds is 11,400 cubic meters. The operating speed is 10.5 knots. Endurance in sea - 20 days. Crew - 11, berths - 14. There is a sanitary cabin and a pilot cabin.

