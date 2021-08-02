2021 August 2 12:30

Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 4.5% in 7M’2021

Imagae source: Russian Railways

In January-July 2021, the network of Russian Railways loaded 740.7 million tonnes of cargo, up 4.5%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 215.5 million tonnes of coal (+9.9%, year-on-year); 6.7 million tonnes of coke (+5.7%); 124.3 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (+0.9%); 70 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (+0.5%); 40 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+2.4%); 9.5 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (+29.9%); 37.9 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+3.6%); 15.1 million tonnes of cement (+7.8%); 25.4 million tonnes of timber (+2.8%); 13.6 million tonnes of grain (+9.7%); 73.6 million tonnes of construction materials (-3%); 11.6 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (-0.2%); 14.1 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-0.7%); 20.2 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (+7.8%); 62.3 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+7%).

From the beginning of 2021, freight turnover totaled 1,520.4 billion tariff ton-km (+5%). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 1,915.2 billion ton-km (+4.3%).

In July 2021, loading totaled 108 million tonnes, up 4.1%, year-on-year.

In July 2021, freight turnover rose by 3.7% to 217.2 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 2.7% to 271.8 billion ton-km.