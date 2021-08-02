2021 August 2 12:05

Tuapse Sea Commercial Port increased its half-year throughput by 11.8%

Image source: Tuapse Sea Commercial Port

Tuapse Sea Commercial Port says its throughput in January-June 2021 totaled 8.7 million tonnes, up 11.8%, year-on-year.

The growth was driven by increased handling of liquid bulk cargo which totaled 4.6 million tonnes (+18%, year-on-year). In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 4 million tonnes (+6%).



In H1’21, turnover of ferrous metal grew by 37% to 1.9 million tonnes which should be attributed to the increase in handling of slabs to 1.6 million tonnes.



Coal exports totaled 1.6 million tonnes (+1%, year-on-year), handling of grain fell to 0.4 million tonnes.

The beginning of the year saw further growth of fruit and vegetables handing at the company’s Rо-Rо terminal – to 0.1 million tonnes.

Exports, the bulk of TSCP cargo flow, totaled 8.4 million tonnes, transshipment of import and coastal trade cargo grew to 0.3 million tonnes accounting for 3% of the total throughput.

Between January and March 2021, TSCP handled 477 cargo ships (215 dry cargo carriers and 262 oil tankers) and 58,211 railcars.



Tuapse Sea Commercial Port (TCSP Group) is the major terminal operator at the Port of Tuapse, one of Russia’s largest ports. The fleet of TCSP’s cargo handling equipment numbers 27 portal cranes with capacity of 10 to 124 tonnes, 65 loaders and bulldozers. In 2020, the company handled 14.9 million tonnes of cargo, up 6%, year-on-year.

