2021 August 2 10:52

Baltic Workboats delivers Patrol 22 WP model to Belgian Police

Baltic Workboats announces the delivery of Patrol 22 WP model to Belgian Police. Patrol 22 WP is based on Baltic Workboats proven 22 meter wave-piercing hull series platform, which is already in use in Belgian Police, Belgian Pilots and Romanian SAR, the company says in its press release.

The self-righting patrol boat is designed for superior seakeeping at high sea states, minimum vertical accelerations, fuel efficient at high speed and low noise and vibration levels.

Baltic Workboats AS is a growing shipyard with modern facilities and a highly skilled workforce of more than 150 people. Over the last 15 years, the company has designed, built and delivered more than 150 highly versatile vessels, which are in service with governments, companies and research institutions in twelve countries around the world.