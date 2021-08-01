2021 August 1 14:43

Siem Offshore secures contract from Seaway 7

Siem Offshore says it has signed a contract with Seaway 7, the renewables business unit of Subsea 7, for the utilization of one of its OSCVs commencing Q4 2021. The vessel will undertake walk to work activities for a period of 300 days firm plus options in the North Sea, supporting the construction phase of the Seagreen wind farm.



"We are pleased to see yet another contract within the Offshore wind market, further building upon our experience and extensive track record within the renewable market. From a holistic market perspective, it is also positive to witness longer firm durations securing utilization over the winter period, which has been a challenge during previous years. As a comparison, this is the longest firm contract we have signed for our OSCVs since 2018," the company said in a press release.