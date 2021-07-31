2021 July 31 11:12

Holland America Line takes delivery of new cruise ship at Fincantieri's Marghera shipyard

“Rotterdam”, the new cruise ship for Holland America Line, a brand under Carnival Corporation & plc, the world’s largest cruise operator, was delivered at the Marghera (Venice) shipyard.



The new unit, sister ship of “Koningsdam” and “Nieuw Statendam”, the “Pinnacle” class ships delivered respectively in 2016 and 2018 from the same shipyard, is the fourteenth ship built for this brand by the Marghera shipyard. She is about 99,800 gross tons, almost 300 meters long, with accommodation for 2,668 passengers on board in 1,340 cabins. “Rotterdam” is characterized by a modern and contemporary style, which blends perfectly with the traditional elegance distinguishing all the ships in the fleet. The design has been created, as for the sister ships, by two of the world’s major and prestigious architecture studios, Tihany Design and Yran & Storbraaten, with “the architecture of music” being an inspirational element for the design of many public areas.



The ship’s technology is aimed at optimizing energy efficiency and minimizing environmental impact and it responds to the most demanding and current safety regulations.