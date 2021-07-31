2021 July 31 11:47

Tiel-Waardenburg dyke reinforcement awarded to Van Oord, Dura Vermeer and Ploegam

The Rivierenland Water Board has awarded the Tiel-Waardenburg dyke reinforcement project to the Mekante Diek consortium, a collaboration between Ploegam, Van Oord and Dura Vermeer. The Waal dyke between Tiel and Waardenburg is to be reinforced over a length of more than 19 kilometres to meet the current safety standard.



The three consortium partners have the specialist knowledge and expertise needed to make this project a success. Their combined experience in implementing large-scale dyke reinforcement projects will be deployed to protect the residents of the area against high water on the river Waal after completion. The Waal dyke between Tiel and Waardenburg is part of the Dutch flood protection programme.



‘It’s great that together we will be able to protect the Betuwe region better against high water on the Waal,’ Bastiaan Heutink, Project Manager Rivierenland Water Board said.



Dick Baars, Project Director for the Mekante Diek consortium explains: ‘The Rivierenland Water Board gave the plans drawn up by our consortium a maximum score of 10 points, for cooperation, construction logistics, sustainability and structures. And we’re proud of that. We're looking forward to partnering with the water board to complete the project.’



Smart reinforcement together

The motto of the tender is ‘smart reinforcement together’. This approach centres on seeking sustainable solutions. One example is the consortium’s choice to transport as much as possible by water. This means that people in the surrounding area will experience less inconvenience in the course of the project. The consortium will also focus on the use of local soil, emission-free execution and the efficient handling of materials. The dyke reinforcement is in line with the client's sustainability targets.



Tiel-Waardenburg dyke reinforcement project

The Tiel-Waardenburg dyke reinforcement project borders on a Natura 2000 site and a large part of the dyke lies alongside residential areas. The project partly consists of a two-phase contract. For the structural solutions, the optimisations offered will be developed in cooperation with the client to produce the final design. In the second half of 2021, Ploegam, Van Oord and Dura Vermeer will start the design phase of the project in partnership with the Rivierenland Water Board. In 2023, the consortium will start with the implementation, after which the dyke will be high water-safe by October 2026.