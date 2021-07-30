2021 July 30 18:22

MEYER WERFT gets new order for a residential yacht

MEYER WERFT could win for themselves another newbuilding order: A residential yacht named M/Y NJORD with 117 apartments and a dimension of 84,800 GT is to be completed for Ocean Residences Development Ltd. (ORD) by the end of 2025, according to the company's release. The ship with a length of 289.30 meters, a width of 33.50 meters can accommodate approximately 1000 people (crew and passengers). The order is still subject to financing.

M/Y NJORD will be a ship designed to meet the most stringent environmental requirements both on delivery and further down the line. The vessel will be powered by state-of-the-art LNG engines and has most modern heat recovery systems and advanced energy management systems on board. The ship has a special mega-yacht design and features low-emission LNG propulsion, which together with a hybrid battery system provides a speed of 21 knots. To future-proof the vessel, the engines and fuel tanks will be prepared for easy conversion to future fuels with lower or neutral carbon footprints. Unlike the classic cruise ships, prospective buyers here will buy the suites or apartments on board. This underlines the character of a private yacht.

The ship as a purpose and goal to become home to a community of individuals and families who share a passion for travel, adventure and discovery - across oceans, underwater, in the air and on land. As a vessel with a philanthropic purpose, she is equipped to conduct scientific and oceanographic research wherever she travels, supporting charities, missions and urgent causes. In collaboration with oceanographic research organisations and scientific groups, M/Y NJORD will fund research projects that help cross scientific boundaries and advance global ocean science that contributes to a better understanding of the complex systems of the planet.



