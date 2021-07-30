2021 July 30 18:10

NYK Line announces delivery of the new LNG carrier Diamond Gas Victoria

On July 28, the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Diamond Gas Victoria was delivered, according to NYK's release. The new ship will transport LNG from British Columbia for the LNG Canada project, as well as from other locations around the world, under a long-term time-charter contract with Diamond Gas International Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation (MC), which has a stake in the LNG Canada project, according to the company's release.

The vessel was built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and is owned by NYK, Asia LNG Transport Dua Sdn. Bhd. (ALT Dua), and MC through the joint venture Diamond LNG Shipping 6 Pte. Ltd. The NYK Group will be responsible for ship management.

Diamond Gas Victoria is equipped with a state-of-the-art WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine (i.e., X-DF diesel engine) that has superior fuel-consumption efficiency and can operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored in the cargo tank. The vessel will also feature a re-liquefaction system that can use re-liquefied excess boil-off gas and return it to the cargo tank.

The cargo tank will be a 174,000 cubic meter capacity membrane-type tank that will make use of advanced insulating materials to suppress the boil-off rate (percentage of gas volume that vaporizes during navigation) in the cargo tank and realize superior efficiency and economical LNG transportation.



On February 3, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through business activities. To strongly promote ESG management, the NYK Group will encourage new value creation as a sustainable solution provider through a business strategy that includes the transport of LNG, which is expected to be a low-carbon bridge-fuel prior to the transition to future zero-emission fuels.