    Nutrien and EXMAR partner in building a vessel powered by low-carbon ammonia

    Nutrien and EXMAR have signed a Collaboration Agreement to jointly develop and build a low-carbon, ammonia-fueled vessel, according to the company's release. Partners for over three decades in transporting ammonia globally, Nutrien is one of the world’s largest producers of low-carbon ammonia and EXMAR is a leading player and innovator in the transportation of liquefied gas products.
     
    Nutrien and EXMAR support the decarbonization of shipping and the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Green House Gas (GHG) Strategy to reduce emissions. Their new collaboration aims to significantly reduce Nutrien’s maritime transportation emissions and enable the commercial development of an ammonia-fueled vessel. Together, they will chart a clear path for wide adoption of low-carbon ammonia as a clean fuel for the maritime industry. Nutrien has actively been pursuing the development of low-carbon ammonia for more than a decade, and has approximately 1 million tonnes of production capability through its Redwater and Joffre Alberta operations, as well as its Geismar, Louisiana facility which employs carbon capture and sequestration technology to reduce the carbon intensity of its ammonia for use as a maritime fuel.

    When compared to conventional fuels, it is anticipated that the use of Nutrien’s existing low-carbon ammonia will achieve a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of up to 40%. Emissions reductions of up to 70% can be achieved with the development of low-carbon ammonia using proven, scalable, best available technology and permanent sequestration of CO2. Nutrien and EXMAR are confident that development of a vessel powered by low-carbon ammonia can align with IMO’s 2050 goals, and expect deep decarbonization of the maritime industry to be achievable prior to 2030.
     
    About Nutrien

    Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute around 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

    About EXMAR NV

    EXMAR is a provider of floating solutions for the operation, transportation and transformation of gas. EXMAR’s mission is to serve customers with innovations in the field of offshore extraction, transformation, production, storage and transportation by sea of liquefied natural gases, petrochemical gases and liquid hydrocarbons. EXMAR creates economically viable and sustainable energy value chains in long-term alliances with first-class business partners. EXMAR designs, builds, certifies, owns, leases and operates specialized, floating maritime infrastructure for this purpose as well as aiming for the highest standards in performing commercial, technical, quality assurance and administrative management for the entire maritime energy industry. EXMAR is listed on Euronext Brussels (EXM) and is part of the BEL Small Index.

