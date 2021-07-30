  The version for the print
    Sevmash launches nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine named Krasnoyarsk

    Image source: press center of RF Defence Ministry

    The delivery is scheduled for 2022

    Severodvinsk, Arkhangelsk Region, Russia based Sevmash (a company of USC) has held a ceremonial launching of nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Krasnoyarsk (Project 885, Yasen-M) today, 30 July 2021, says press center of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Government.

    The ceremony was lead by Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy. It was attended by Andrey Volf, head of the Krasnoyarsk Territory’s representative office at RF Government.

    According to a tradition, a bottle of champagne was smashed over the hull of the submarine. Within the coming days the submarine will be moved to the outfitting site at Sevmash.

    A series of multipurpose submarines of Project 885, Yasen, is under construction at Sevmash, the only shipyard in Russia building nuclear-powered submarines of the fourth generation.

    According to the press center of RF Defence Ministry, subsurface speed of the ship is 31 knots, surface speed - 16 knots, maximum diving depth - 600 m, endurance - 100 days.

    Similar submarine named Novosibirsk is to be delivered in the end of 2021 while the Kazan, the first Yasen-M submarine will join RF Navy upon completion of the last test in the sea.

