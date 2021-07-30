2021 July 30 13:58

Balakovsky Shipyard launches hydrographic boat of Project Е35.Г, Yury Osokin, for Northern Sea Route

Image source: Balakovsky Shipyard

On 30 July 2021, Balakovo, Russia based Balakovsky Shipyard launched the hydrographic boat Yury Osokin of Ice 3 ice class, says press center of FSUE Hydrographic Company.

The ship of Project Е35.Г is intended for hydrographic research and other works in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation. The ship will be homeported in Arkhangelsk.

“The new boat is equipped with a multi-beam echosounder allowing for conducting research at the depth of up to 400 meters. The ship will perform sounding on the Yenisey river and in the Gulf of Ob of the Kara Sea”, told Aleksandr Bengert, General Director of FSUE Hydrographic Company.

“Our key task is well-timed construction of a reliable ship for a comfortable work in severe Arctic conditions”, said Mikhail Lomtev, Director of Balakovsky Shipyard.

Project Е35.Г was designed by Central Design Bureau “Stapel”.

The ship’s length is 33.5 meters, width - 8 meter, displacement – about 260 tonnes, maximum speed - 12 knots, crew - 7, special personnel – 6.

The ship is named after Yury Osokin, ourstanding hydrographic engineer who used to head hydrographic base of Arkhangelsk and was awarded in 1983 with the Order of the Red Banner of Labour for his great contribution into the Northern Sea Route development.

The Yury Osokin is the second hydrographic boat of Е35.Г design. The lead hydrographic boat named Yury Babayev was launched on 25 June 2021 with the delivery scheduled for December 2021. It will operate in the Eastern sector of the Northern Sea Route.

Construction of both hydrographic ships is foreseen by Rosatom’s programme “Northern Sea Route Development” aiming at construction and development of the hydrographic fleet for Hydrographic Company. Under the same programme, Zelenodolsk Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky is building two Ice3 class buoy tenders of Project BLV03, named Aleksandr Parfeonov and Vsevolod Peresypkin. They are to be delivered in December 2021. Besides, a shipyard will be selected this year for construction of hydrographic buoy tender of Arc7 class able to break through ice of up to 1.5-1.7 m thick. It will let expand the scope of hydrographic works through extension of the navigation season.

FSUE Hydrographic Company provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances.

The company acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within the Northern Sea Route.

In 2019, FSUE Hydrographic Company was handed over from the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation to Rosatom when the latter was given the functions of the sole infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route.

Balakovo, Saratov Region, Russia based Balakovsky Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard (Balakovsky Shipyard) founded in 1918 was shifted to a new territory in 1975. Key activities of the enterprise are construction of a variety of vessels, ship repair, manufacture of metal structures for various purposes, modernization and upgrading of ships, capital repair of engines, replacement of main and auxiliary engines, manufacture of propeller shafts, repair of propulsion and steering units, repair of electric equipment, pre-commissioning activities, engineering and design, development of design documentation.

All works are approved and conducted under supervision of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and Russian River Register.

