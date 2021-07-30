2021 July 30 12:53

Warships of Iran, India and Pakistan navies left Kronstadt after participating in the Main Naval Parade

The warships of the foreign Navy, which took part in the fifth Main Naval Parade, left Kronstadt. Among them: the frigate of the Pakistani Navy Zulfikar , the frigate of the Indian Navy Tabar , the frigate of the Iranian Navy Sahand, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, previously noted, "the participation of warships of the Pakistan Navy, the Indian Navy and the Iranian Navy in the Main Naval Parade will serve to further strengthen mutual understanding between Russian military sailors and the sailors of the states that will represent these ships at the events on July 25."

Earlier in St. Petersburg, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy met with 20 delegations of foreign navies who attended the Main Naval Parade.