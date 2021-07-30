2021 July 30 13:15

Maersk pioneers first block train for Decathlon from Vietnam to France

Maersk’s first dedicated block train from Vietnam to Europe just left Hanoi station, according to the company's release. The twenty-three 40-foot containers are on its way to Zhengzhou, China, and from there go to Liège, Belgium directly. The train is carrying the latest products for Decathlon, one of the world's largest sporting goods retailers, and all cargoes will be transported by trucks to their final destination in Dourges and Rouvignies, France by the end of August.

This first block train from Vietnam to Europe for Decathlon will not only achieve reliable lead times, but also provide our customer with improved visibility. This service is also driving synergies between intermodal and rail transport, adding resilience and great value for Decathlon’s supply chain.



The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented disruptions to many industries and global supply chain. However, for the sportswear industry, it is thriving as consumers continue to spend time exercising, as outdoor individual sports and home workouts both see increased participation. Massive orders are piling up at Vietnam’s manufacturers, leading to lack of space to store products.

Despite the severe flooding overwhelmed the city of Zhengzhou last week, which had impact on business activities, the rail services had resumed. Zhengzhou is the junction for the major north-south and east-west rail lines, with connections to most major cities in both domestic and overseas from one of Asia's largest stations.

Maersk’s dedicated block train service for Decathlon can be traced back to 2017, first departure from China. Since then, the company continues scaling up the intercontinental rail service to meet the growing demand of all customers. In fact, our train services between Asia and Europe serve 30 different countries across multiple routes both east and west bound.



