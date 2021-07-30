2021 July 30 12:15

Konecranes wins first customer for EPA-approved new diesel-to-hybrid conversion technology

Konecranes has won a contract with South Carolina Ports to supply 12 Rubber Tire Gantry (RTG) retrofit hybrid power packs, a milestone contract for new technology that offers significant carbon emission reductions and lower operating costs – without compromising performance.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved Konecranes’ new hybrid technology in April 2021 after a comprehensive testing protocol conducted by West Virginia University (WVU) at South Carolina Ports’ Wando Welch Terminal. Konecranes partnered with WVU to test and measure RTG exhaust emissions using the new hybrid power packs, with WVU concluding: “Carbon monoxide emissions were observed to reduce by over 95% compared with conventional Tier 3 Diesel-electric RTG cranes.”

The approval means that South Carolina Ports, and other US ports, are assured of the efficacy and sustainability of Konecranes’ technology, and it comes at a time when the agency is offering companies the chance to apply for grants like the DERA (Diesel Emissions Reduction Act) as they convert to more sustainable equipment. Funding for this retrofit is partially provided through a 2019 DERA grant that was awarded to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, in partnership with South Carolina Ports.

The conversion of the 12 20-year-old Charleston-based Konecranes diesel RTG cranes will begin in January 2022. The contract complements Konecranes’ momentum in the region, with over 30 new hybrid RTGs delivered to ports across America since 2020.



The hybrid power pack retrofit is part of Konecranes’ suite of Ecolifting™ products that have been engineered from the ground up to deliver dramatically reduced carbon exhaust emissions. Ecolifting™ in turn is part of the company’s overall vision of a low-carbon, sustainable future.

