2021 July 30 11:49

Changes in Finnlines’ Management: Marco Palmu appointed as Head of Passenger Services

Finnlines announces changes in its Board of Management. Marco Palmu has been appointed Head of Passenger Services as of 1 September 2021. He will join Finnlines Group’s Board of Management and will report to Emanuele Grimaldi, President and CEO, Finnlines Plc., Finnlines says in a press release.

Marco Palmu joins Finnlines from Tallink Silja Oy, where he has most recently worked as Commercial Director. He has an extensive background from shipping and passenger business.

Finnlines is a leading shipping operator of ro-ro and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The Company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of ro-ro vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from any destination in the Mediterranean, West Africa as well as the Atlantic coast of both North and South America.