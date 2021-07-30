2021 July 30 11:20

MAN Energy Solutions and ANDRITZ Hydro agree on hydrogen cooperation

MAN Energy Solutions and ANDRITZ Hydro have completed a strategic framework agreement to jointly develop international projects for the production of green hydrogen from hydropower, according to the company's release.



Frank Mette, CEO of ANDRITZ Hydro in Germany, and Dr. Uwe Lauber, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of MAN Energy Solutions, signed the agreement in Ravensburg.

A pilot project in Europe will mark the start of the collaboration. Subsequently, the companies want to jointly identify further projects and implement them in the context of the German Federal Government's H2 Global initiative. H2 Global is a market-based funding platform, which aims to efficiently promote the market launch of green hydrogen and hydrogen-based power-to-X products. For this purpose, hydrogen energy partnerships are to be established with countries with a correspondingly high potential to provide a long-term, cost-effective and reliable green hydrogen supply to Germany and the EU.



The companies are aiming to launch an initial joint pilot project before the end of this year to provide about 650 tons of green hydrogen by using an electrolysis output of up to 4 MW, initially for local use. In follow-up projects, designed for the export of hydrogen, the installed electrolysis output is expected to increase to up to 100 MW in the coming years.



Through H-TEC SYSTEMS, the electrolysis specialist owned by MAN Energy Solutions, the company offers PEM electrolysis technology.

In locations such as Bavaria and Schleswig-Holstein, stacks and megawatt electrolysers based on the polymer-electrolyte membrane process (PEM) are developed by around 85 specialists of H-TEC SYSTEMS to cover the hydrogen demand for industry as well as for energy refiners.