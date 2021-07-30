2021 July 30 11:26

Handling of dry bulk cargo in Azov-Black Sea Basin expected to grow by 2035

Handling of ore, mineral and chemical fertilizers can double

Handling of dry bulk cargo in the Azov-Black Sea Basin is expected to grow by 2035, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Tatyana Gorovaya, Vice President of the Center for Strategic Research, as saying at the 17th transport forum YugTrans 2021.

“Ore handling is expected to grow 2.2 times from 5.5 to 12 million tonnes due to a high margin of producers, production growth comparable to steel production growth rates, and redirection of Russian cargo flows from the ports of Ukraine”, said Tatyana Gorovaya.

According to a basic scenario it will grow to 12 million, according to an optimistic one – up to 19 million tonnes. Experts also forecast the growth of coal handling by 36% due to increasing consumption in India and expansion in the market of Turkey. Meanwhile, the long-term outlook says there is a risk of handling reduction due to rejection of coal consumption in China from 2025.

As for mineral and chemical fertilizers, they are expected to grow 2.3 times, from 3.5 million tonnes to 8 million tonnes due to low cost of production and implementation of projects on expansion of the handling facilities.

“The growing scope of dry bulk cargo handling and higher standards of service quality will be the key challenges for the deep-water southern ports, - the expert believes. – Among the problems the face is the limited capacity of railway approaches to ports and lack of projects on port infrastructure development through public private partnership.”