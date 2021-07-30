2021 July 30 11:03

Broad scope of Wärtsilä solutions selected for OHT’s next-generation wind turbine installation vessel

The technology group Wärtsilä has been selected to supply an integrated propulsion and dynamic positioning thruster solution, including the engines, a Wärtsilä NOx reducer emission abatement system, as well as steerable and tunnel thrusters to deliver optimum performance for vessel dynamic positioning in this new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), according to the company's release. The ship is being built at the China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) Co yard for Norwegian heavy transport and WTG installation contractor OHT ASA, and is the first of two next-generation WTIVs to be added to the OHT fleet. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in May 2021.

The GustoMSC NG-14000XL-G design jack-up vessel is customised for offshore wind turbine installation and XL monopile foundations. The vessel will feature a telescopic crane with a maximum capacity of 2,500t and a maximum lifting height of approximately 165 metres. The compact design of the Wärtsilä thrusters is an important benefit since the weight of all onboard equipment can be critical for a jack-up vessel. The lightweight Wärtsilä thruster package meets this requirement while delivering excellent station-keeping capability.

The Wärtsilä scope includes four Wärtsilä 32 and two Wärtsilä 20 engines, the Wärtsilä NOx reducer (NOR) system, five steerable thrusters and one Wärtsilä tunnel thruster. Delivery to the yard will take place during the first half of 2022. The ship is expected to be delivered during the second quarter of 2023.

Effective station-keeping is enhanced by the thrusters’ proven retractable system, which has an energy efficient 8-degree tilting feature. This reduces the power need and, therefore, also fuel consumption. The thrusters also deliver thrust that can be up to 23 percent more effective than non-tilted units. The Wärtsilä steerable thrusters feature a modern electric steering system to provide higher redundancy, reliability, and a lower lifecycle cost.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



About OHT:

OHT is a specialist transport and installation (T&I) contractor and vessel owner-operator with a leading environmental focus. The company is one of the worlds most experienced heavy transport vessel operators and a leading provider of highly engineered marine transportation solutions with a fleet of five open deck semi-submersible heavy lift carriers: MV Hawk, Osprey, Albatross, Falcon and Eagle. The addition of specialist offshore wind foundation and turbine installation vessels to the fleet is driven by OHT’s commitment to the offshore wind sector, enabling a complete T&I offering for the next generations of offshore wind farms.

In 2021, OHT will launch their new build vessel Alfa Lift. A heavy installation crane vessel with semi-submersible heavy transportation capabilities, the Alfa Lift will be world’s largest, custom-built vessel for offshore wind foundation installation and will optimise efficiency for the transport and installation of next generation foundations.

OHT will add two GustoMSC designed NG-14000XL-G jack-up installation vessels to their offshore wind T&I fleet. The shipbuilding contract for the first vessel, which will be delivered in Q2 2023, was signed on 3rd October 2020. The jack-ups will be capable of installing the next generations of Wind Turbine Generators (WTG's).

OHT’s fleet of installation vessels will soon start work installing the world’s largest offshore wind farms, building a more sustainable future for the generations to come.