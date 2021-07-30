2021 July 30 10:21

ONE launches Marine Safety and Quality Campaign 2021

Ocean Network Express (ONE) will launch its Marine Safety and Quality Campaign, from 1st August to 31st October 2021, to reiterate marine navigation safety practices, according to the company's release.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect global shipping operations, ONE continues to face difficulties conducting ONE’s Vessel Quality Standard (ONE-VQS) physical inspections on board their operated vessels. Following the success of last year’s rigorous self-inspection campaign, ONE is confident in maintaining the same meticulous self-inspection practice for a second year, assuring that ONE constantly provides a safe and reliable service to their valued customers.

The ONE–VQS self-inspection will be carried out by the ship’s crew to focus on three areas and aims to encourage the crew to proactively conduct thorough checks to mitigate associated risks.

The focused areas identified are Cargo Stowage & Securing (Heavy Weather), Collision/Contact, and PSC Inspections & Fire. These three areas have been identified based on the analysis of past incidents both within and outside of the fleet and following the results of last year’s campaign. All vessels under ONE’s operation must complete the self-assessment, identifying and rectifying any potential defects or areas of risk.

Through this campaign and in cooperation with the ship’s crew and concerned parties, ONE aims to further raise safety awareness and quality standards of their vessels. ONE is committed to continuously deliver a reliable and quality service to their valued customers.