2021 July 30 10:15

New container terminal for 2,000 TEU put into operation in Novorossiysk

Image source: Wholesale Distribution Center Novorossiysk

New container terminal with a capacity of 2,000 TEU has been launched in Novorossiysk, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Elena Khvostenko, Director of Wholesale Distribution Center Novorossiysk (a company of Romex Group), as saying at the YugTrans 2021 transport forum.

“We opened the terminal on July 28 and signed the first contract. It seems fair to say that we are at the beginning of a long way. The project implementation period is up to 2024”, said Elena Khvostenko.

The terminal is a part of Romex Group's logistic complex the creation of which began in 2020 with the construction of X5 hub for imports. It will handle all types of containers. Apart from the terminal the complex will include a multi-temperature storage facility the construction of which commenced in July 2021 and a dry store which is to be built starting from the second quarter of 2022.

Logistic complex “Romex” is located 8 km off the port of Novorossiysk. Its total area is 26.8 hectares.

The container terminal is built to cater for X5 Group, a leading Russian food retailer that manages the retail chains Pyaterochka, Perekrestok and Karusel.

“Our clients had faced the shortage of container storage facilities. The project is aimed at reduction of the company’s expenses. Meanwhile, we offer integrated services: apart from opening a terminal we are implementing a storage facility project. The terminal will have all types of special equipment. An essentional function is charging, handing and servicing of refrigerated containers”, said the speaker.

ROMEX Group is one of Russia’s leading construction companies. The Company has over 20 years of experience in construction and installation works.