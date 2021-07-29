2021 July 29 17:54

FESCO, RZD Logistics and Nurminen Logistics launch regular intermodal service from Asia-Pacific countries to Finland via CPV

FESCO Transportation Group, JSC “RZD Logistics” and the Finnish logistics operator Nurminen Logistics Services OY are launching a regular intermodal container delivery service “Finland Bridge” from countries of the Asia-Pacific region (APR) to Finland and back via the Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, part of the FESCO Group) and along the Trans-Siberian railway, FESCO says in a press release.

The first batch of 62 forty-foot containers with cargo of various nomenclature was sent by FESCO marine services from the ports of China – Shanghai, Ningbo, Qingdao to Commercial Port of Vladivostok. Then an accelerated container train was formed and sent to station Vuosaari (Finland).

The estimated transit time for delivery along the route is starting from 25 days, which is 1.5 times faster than the alternative route via the Suez Canal. Frequency of shipments – 3-4 times per month.

Within this service FESCO offers delivery by sea, handling in port, provision of container fleet and rolling stock, RZD Logistics is responsible for organizing accelerated rail transportation, Nurminen Logistics forms a cargo base and is responsible for logistics on the territory of Finland and Nordic countries.