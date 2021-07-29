2021 July 29 16:58

Okskaya Shipyard to build five tugboats of Project NE025 for Marine Rescue Service

The total order is valued at RUB 2.590 billion

Marine Rescue Service has ordered the construction of five ice-class tugboats of Project NE025. As Marine Rescue Service told IAA PortNews, the ships will be built by Okskaya Shipyard with the total order valued at RUB 2.590 billion.

The tugboats are intended for operation in the Arctic and in other sea basins. Under the contract, the ships are to be delivered by 2023.