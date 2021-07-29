2021 July 29 16:42

Ever Given arrives to the port of Rotterdam

Thursday morning 29 July at 05.15 am Ever Given arrived amid great interest at quayside of ECT Delta terminal in the Amazonehaven, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release. All continental containers will be unloaded here. Containers for Hamburg will be loaded back onto Ever Utile this weekend to continue their journey to Hamburg. Ever Given is expected to leave for Felixstowe early next week to deliver the remaining containers in het UK.



The arrival went according planning. The Rotterdam container terminals handle five to eight such container ships every day this year.

In the first half of 2021, container throughput in Rotterdam grew by 8.7 percent to a new record high.