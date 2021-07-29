2021 July 29 17:16

The Hebridean Princess returns to ABP’s Port of Cardiff

Associated British Ports (‘ABP’) has welcomed the return of cruise to its Port of Cardiff, with the successful turnaround calls of the Hebridean Princess on 28 July 2021, and 13 July, after a long absence due to the pandemic. With health and safety at the core of its company values, ABP enhanced its operations to provide safe on-site car parking, security services and a quayside terminal for the Hebridean Princess to ensure a Covid-safe operation was delivered to the Hebridean Princess and its customers, according to the company's release.



Luxury cruise ships like the Hebridean Princess choose the Port of Cardiff for its accessibility, not only as a gateway to other parts of the British Isles, but also to the historic Welsh capital, as well as for the stunning views of Penarth, Cardiff Bay and Flatholm Island on the approach to the port. The Hebridean Princess accommodates a maximum capacity of 50 passengers, looked after by a crew of 38, with itineraries that visit some of the most scenic parts of Britain.

With a further call scheduled for 11 August 2021, the Port of Cardiff welcomes the return of luxury cruise visits over the summer.