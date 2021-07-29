2021 July 29 14:48

Rosmorport's Petropavlovsk Branch takes part in exercises on maritime search and rescue of people

Image source: Rosmorport

On July 21, 2021, the Petropavlovsk Branch of FSUE " Rosmorport " participated in exercises on search and rescue of people in distress at sea, which took place in the water area of the Avacha Bay, Rosmorport says in a press release.

During the exercises, units of the Kamchatka Branch of FSBI "Marine Rescue Service" ("Morspassluzhba"), units of the Northeast Coast Guard Directorate of the Border Guard Service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, Petropavlovsk Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport", specialists of the FSBI "Administration of Seaports of Sakhalin, Kurils and Kamchatka", the GIMS of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Russian Federation for the Kamchatka Territory, the Kamchatka Territorial Center for Disaster Medicine, and the emergency rescue detachment of the Russian Navy worked out joint actions.

The exercises were coordinated by the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky maritime rescue sub-center of FSBI "Administration of the Seaports of Sakhalin, Kurils and Kamchatka". The tugboat Tsiklon of the Petropavlovsk Branch of the enterprise acted as a command-and-staff vessel.

According to the legend of the exercises, a shipwreck took place in the area of ​Avacha Bay. The crew was forced to leave the vessel using rescue rafts and in lifesaving suits. After receiving the distress signal, all vessels located in the area were immediately notified, the operational duty of the main marine rescue and coordination center of FSBI "Morspassluzhba" and the duty dispatcher of the Kamchatka Branch of FSBI "Morspassluzhba", as well as interacting organizations in accordance with the current warning scheme. As a result of the coordinated actions of all services, all people were raised from the water and delivered to the shore, where the medical services units provided them with first aid.

During the exercises, all involved units of the emergency and rescue services received the necessary experience in managing subordinate forces and means during the elimination of marine accidents, while rescuers worked out the entire algorithm of actions to organize maritime search and rescue.